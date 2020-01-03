Two men arrested for string of Slidell-area burglaries, one suspect remains at large

SLIDELL - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) has arrested two Slidell-area brothers and issued warrants for the arrest of their stepbrother in connection with numerous residential burglaries that occurred in 2019 in the Slidell area.

William Lockard Jr. and Maurice “Mafia Bay Loc” Lockard have both been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on multiple felony charges, and detectives have issued numerous warrants for the arrest of their stepbrother, Terell “T” Jackson.

The three are responsible for at least 23 residential burglaries that occurred in the unincorporated areas of East St. Tammany Parish.

Those burglaries date back to early 2019 and continued throughout the year.

STPSO detectives have been working with their Slidell Police counterparts who believe the trio is also responsible for a string of burglaries that occurred simultaneously within city limits.

The brothers have been booked on the following charges: simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (19 counts), theft of a firearm (6 counts), illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (6 counts), theft over $25,000, theft over $1,000, attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (2 counts).

Authorities with Slildell Police and the Sheriff's Office consider this an active investigation and is active and additional charges are expected.

Large amounts of positively identified stolen property and suspected stolen property have been recovered as part of this investigation.

Some of the recovered property has been returned to victims, but other items are still waiting to be identified.

Stolen property primarily consists of jewelry, antiques, firearms, collectible coins/currency, and electronics.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a burglary and recognizes any of the property in the photographs above should contact Detective Ray Smith or Detective Matt Bauer with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-276-1320.

In addition, anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terell Jackson should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.