Two men arrested following shooting outside of Harvest Supermarket in Geismar

GEISMAR - Authorities say a woman was shot after two men who were in a vehicle with the woman engaged in an argument that escalated into violence, on Tuesday evening.

The shooting was first reported around 5 p.m. at the Harvest Supermarket just off Old Jefferson Highway.

Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) says the woman was inside of a car with two men, 29-year-old Seth Vinet and 28-year-old Chris Fontenot, when Fontenot and Vinet began fighting.

Another representatives with the APSO explained that when the woman tried to break up their fight, Vinet pulled out a gun and fired a shot that accidentally struck the woman in the arm.

The sheriff's office said the woman then ran into the store looking for help. Paramedics arrived and took her to an area hospital.

Deputies add that Vinet, a resident of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a firearm, and negligent injuring.

Fontenot, also a resident of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.