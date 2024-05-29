76°
Two dead after boat capsizes on Toledo Bend Lake

1 hour 23 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2024 May 29, 2024 May 29, 2024 4:36 PM May 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SABINE PARISH - Two people died after a boat capsized on Toledo Bend Lake Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Officials recovered the bodies of Macy Richard, 27, and Jerilyn Hebert, 57 after the search and rescue teams arrived to the incident. Both were from Opelousas.

According to the survivors, five customers chartered a fishing boat with a fishing guide on Toledo Bend Lake. The wind and waves quickly picked up around 11:50 a.m. and a wave hit the pontoon boat causing it to capsize, sending all six people into the water. The guide was able to call 911.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.

