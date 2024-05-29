Two dead after boat capsizes on Toledo Bend Lake

SABINE PARISH - Two people died after a boat capsized on Toledo Bend Lake Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Officials recovered the bodies of Macy Richard, 27, and Jerilyn Hebert, 57 after the search and rescue teams arrived to the incident. Both were from Opelousas.

According to the survivors, five customers chartered a fishing boat with a fishing guide on Toledo Bend Lake. The wind and waves quickly picked up around 11:50 a.m. and a wave hit the pontoon boat causing it to capsize, sending all six people into the water. The guide was able to call 911.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.