Two children hit by vehicle in neighborhood off Prescott Road Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Officials say two children were hit by a vehicle off of Prescott Road early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Kerrit Drive and Tracy Avenue, streets in a subdivision off of Prescott Road. Two kids, whose ages have not been released, were hit by a car, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The two of them were both taken to a hospital—one with minor injuries and one with serious injuries, sources say.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but deputies with the sheriff's office believe the children ran into the road for an unknown reason before they were hit.

Both children are expected to be okay.