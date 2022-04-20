79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two arrested after Louisiana lieutenant governor's house burglarized, set on fire

41 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, April 20 2022 Apr 20, 2022 April 20, 2022 4:30 PM April 20, 2022 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser confirmed on Tuesday that a burglar tried to burn down his home after a break-in.

According to WWL-TV, two people were arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and charged for the crime.

Nungesser told WWL-TV someone broke into his home April 14, pulled drawers from his kitchen, put them on the stove and lit them on fire before leaving.

Nungesser also said "a bunch" of his sports memorabilia was stolen. 

The lieutenant governor moved to Covington after Hurricane Ida destroyed his home. He was in the process of moving his belongings to his new home when the burglary happened. 

Plaquemines Parish authorities are investigating.

