Two arrested after Louisiana lieutenant governor's house burglarized, set on fire

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser confirmed on Tuesday that a burglar tried to burn down his home after a break-in.

According to WWL-TV, two people were arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and charged for the crime.

BREAKING A man and woman have been arrested in Alabama for the break in and fire at Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser home on Plaquemines Parish. They were arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama today. They were also wanted in St. Tammany Parish. 5/6 ?@WWLTV? pic.twitter.com/Z1eDiGT18z — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) April 20, 2022

Nungesser told WWL-TV someone broke into his home April 14, pulled drawers from his kitchen, put them on the stove and lit them on fire before leaving.

Nungesser also said "a bunch" of his sports memorabilia was stolen.

The lieutenant governor moved to Covington after Hurricane Ida destroyed his home. He was in the process of moving his belongings to his new home when the burglary happened.

Plaquemines Parish authorities are investigating.