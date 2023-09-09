Two adults, two juveniles from Slidell arrested for murder and burglary

SLIDELL - Two adults and two juveniles from Slidell were arrested for a home invasion and murder that happened on Sept. 5.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 35-year-old Latoya Powell, 39-year-old Stuart Pratt, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old broke into a home along Rue De La Paix around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

An earlier report said an intruder was killed during an altercation and the home was targeted, not chosen at random.

All four arrested face second-degree murder and aggravated burglary charges.