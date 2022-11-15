Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will trend cool, keep an eye on the windchill

The rain is gone but the chilly temperatures are not going anywhere.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The heavy rain has passed but the morning hours will be humid and misty. The rest of the drizzle will run its course in the morning before some sunshine returns. The sun will peak out between the clouds, but temperatures this afternoon will stay in the 50s. Tonight temperatures will drop to near 40°. The windchill could make it feel like the 30s.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will start off cooler, in the low 40s. Locations north of Baton Rouge may reach the upper 30s. Keep an eye on the “feels like” temperatures. This time of year, the windchill can make it feel much cooler than the temperatures say. Then, temperatures keep dropping. Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid-50s, and Thursday morning will start in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs will be capped in the mid-50s. Friday morning temperatures are expected to be just above freezing from Baton Rouge and south. Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely dip below 32° for a short time on Friday morning. Looking ahead to the weekend, the next chance for rain will come in on Saturday afternoon. It will not be a total washout. Temperatures will continue to trend chilly, in the 50s in the afternoon through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No activity expected for the next 5 days.