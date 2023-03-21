Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures are climbing

We are working on a warmup today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will be warming into the low 70s today with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-50s.

Up Next: We will be back in the low 80s by Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 80s on Thursday and Friday afternoon too. Overnight lows will climb into the 50s & 60s. Humidity will climb a bit, but significant rain stays out of the forecast until Friday evening. The next cold front will bring in scattered showers on Friday evening and will clear overnight into Saturday morning. The timeline is not set in stone. The current estimate is about 7pm-midnight on Friday. The rain will clear before sunrise on Saturday. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s. Then on Sunday high temperatures will reach the 80s and afternoon showers will be around. Showers will become more scattered across the area on Monday, and temperatures stay warm. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

