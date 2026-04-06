Trump to provide update on Iran as his deadline approaches for Iranian government to open Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON — On Monday, President Donald Trump is expected to share updates about the ongoing operations in Iran, including additional details about the rescue of U.S. airmen who were shot down in an F-15E over Iran.

WATCH LIVE:

Over the weekend, Trump said that the U.S. servicemember who was rescued is "a highly respected Colonel" and that he was "seriously wounded" and found "deep inside the mountains of Iran." Trump added that he will provide updates during a news conference in the Oval Office around noon.

"This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to 'man and equipment.' It just doesn't happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said that Tehran rejected the latest ceasefire proposal and wants a permanent end to the war, which itself came shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or see its power plants and bridges attacked.

The news agency said Iran had conveyed its response to the U.S. through Pakistan.

“We won’t merely accept a ceasefire,” Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press on Monday. “We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again.”

On the Strait of Hormuz, Ferdousi Pour said Iranian and Omani officials were working on a mechanism for administering the shipping chokepoint.

WBRZ will stream the president's news conference on YouTube and Facebook.