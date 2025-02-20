32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump appoints Landry, nine others to Council of Governors

2 hours 13 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, February 20 2025 Feb 20, 2025 February 20, 2025 7:25 AM February 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced his appointments to the Council of Governors, one of whom being Louisiana governor Jeff Landry. 

The Council of Governors is a bipartisan group designed to strengthen relationships between the federal and the state governments. 

Landry, along with nine other governors from Florida, Michigan and New York, just to name three, were appointed to the council. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days