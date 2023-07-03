87°
Truck overturns on I-12 near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement responded to an early morning wreck on I-12 near Airline Highway after a pickup truck overturned blocking multiple lanes.
Just before 5 a.m., traffic cameras showed a truck on it's side in the middle of I-12. Baton Rouge Police blocked two left lanes.
The driver's condition is unknown. No word on any passengers. No further details have been released.
