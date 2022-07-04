82°
Troopers looking for missing man last seen in Mid-City Saturday night

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a man who was last seen Saturday night in Mid-City.

According to State Police, 51-year-old George Tull was last seen around South Acadian and Government Street on July 2 shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Troopers said Tull left his home in his Prius Saturday and never returned. His phone, wallet and IDs were still at his home.

Anyone with information about Tull’s whereabouts should contact BRPD or his son at (225) 252-0557.

