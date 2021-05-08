Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash

87°
WESTWEGO - Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 52-year-old man.

Troy Wingerter was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling eastbound on US 90B near Wayne Avenue. He lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the roadway into a median, and hit a cement fixture at a very high rate of speed. Wingerter was ejected from the bike after it became airborne and hit a traffic sign.

Wingerter was not wearing a helmet and sustained fatal injures. He was pronounced dead at the scene after Troopers arrived around 1:30 a.m..

A toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy to see if any impairment played a part in the crash.

