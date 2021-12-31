Latest Weather Blog
Trooper shot suspect during traffic stop in Woodville; Mississippi authorities investigating
WOODVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting involving a trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol that unfolded at an apartment complex Thursday.
Sources told WBRZ the shooting happened after a suspect pointed a gun at the trooper during a traffic stop at the Woodville Manor Apartments. Reports suggested the suspect may have fired at the trooper, though the shooting remains under investigation.
The suspect survived and was taken to a hospital. The trooper was unharmed.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the following statement Thursday afternoon.
"On Thursday, December 30, 2021, a Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper was involved in a pursuit with a subject which concluded in an officer-involved shooting near Woodville, MS.
This is an ongoing investigation and any additional inquiries should be sent to the Attorney General’s Office."
