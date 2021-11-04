Trial postponed for man who fled country after wife's gruesome murder

BATON ROUGE - The murder trial of 46-year-old Oscar Lozada has been pushed to February, more than three years after he was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in 2011.

The Advocate reports his attorney, Stephen Sterling, is involved in another murder trial set for Nov. 15, which could possibly run into Lozada's original trial date of Nov. 29. For this reason, a judge allowed it to be rescheduled for Feb. 22, 2022.

Ten years ago, Brusly High teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada disappeared on July 5 from her home in Baton Rouge. Around that time her husband, Oscar, cleared everything out of their house and bought two one-way tickets to Venezuela, fleeing the United States with their young daughter.

In 2018, however, Lozada was arrested in Mexico and was later booked as a fugitive in the United States. At the same time, sheriff's deputies were able to bring his daughter back to Sylviane's family in Baton Rouge.

Evidence of blood splatters in the family's garage and a purchase of concrete and gallon buckets by Lozada led investigators to believe he dismembered his wife's body and dumped the remains somewhere. A close friend of Sylviane said she had been building up evidence of domestic abuse against her husband so she could eventually file for divorce.

In January 2019, Lozada was indicted on one count of second-degree murder. Sylviane's body was never found.