62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Update: Crash on I-10 W at College nearly cleared, area congestion remains

4 hours 37 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 January 22, 2021 5:25 AM January 22, 2021 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Jan. 22) morning, a crash along I-10 West near the College Drive exit is nearly cleared from the roadway but still causing delays.

As of 6 a.m. a tow truck has been deployed to clear an overturned vehicle from the area and lanes are likely to reopen soon.

That said, the area is still congested due to the incident, which unfolded shortly after 5 a.m.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days