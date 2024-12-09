71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic stopped on westbound side of Basin Bridge for semi-truck crash

2 hours 8 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2024 Dec 9, 2024 December 09, 2024 5:14 PM December 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

RAMAH - Traffic stopped along the Basin Bridge on Monday after two semi-trucks collided. 

A picture sent to WBRZ showed a jack-knifed semi that was pushing into another lane. 

Trending News

Traffic cameras show traffic backed up past Whiskey Bay. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days