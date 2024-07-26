76°
Toddler struck in hit-and-run on Harry Drive, brought to hospital in stable condition

By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A toddler was brought to the hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Harry Drive, Baton Rouge Police said.

The two-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Harry Road near North Carrollton Avenue and was found unconscious in the street. The child was brought to a hospital after emergency officials were called and is stable, BRPD said.

The 16-year-old driver of the car was later found and ticketed, BRPD said. The families of the driver and the child know each other, officials added.

