Toddler found safe in apartment with two dead adults; foul play not suspected

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police confirmed that a one-year-old child was found alone in a Baton Rouge apartment with two dead adults.

There is no apparent foul play. This is a developing story.

