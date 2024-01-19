Time for transition (again): Sito Narcisse quits as EBR public schools superintendent

BATON ROUGE — Sito Narcisse quit Friday as superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish public school system. A temporary replacement could start as early as Monday.

Six weeks after the School Board rejected a contract extension and a series of pay raises that would have made him the highest-paid superintendent in Louisiana, Narcisse said it was time to bring in a new leader to finish what he started.

"We didn't get everything right but we built the system to a better place," Narcisse said.

An interim superintendent will be recommended Saturday, and their position will be voted on in a special meeting Monday.

The meeting will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page

Narcisse's current contract runs through June, and district leaders said Friday they had worked out a severance package for him. His new deal would have included a 21 percent pay raise immediately, and eventually extended his stay to mid-2027 and grown his salary from $255,000 to nearly $350,000.

Several issues with the school district have been in the spotlight: a bus shortage, a bus driver's strike, a teacher shortage and a budget crisis.

Even with the controversy, Narcisse supporters say that he should not be blamed for the problems.

"That's not something that started with Doctor Narcisse, those are problems that he inherited, those are things that's been going on for years. They were going on when I was going to school," resident Jacquelyn Germany said.

Supporters said Narcisse started the "Pathways to Bright Futures" incentive, which sets up high school students to graduate with an associate's degree or an industry-based credential alongside their diploma.

Narcisse became superintendent in early 2021.

