Tigerland area bridge closed for months-long construction of replacement

BATON ROUGE - As of Monday morning, the bridge on Bob Petit Boulevard running over Bayou Fountain has been closed to allow for the construction of a replacement bridge.

Bob Pettit Bridge NOW CLOSED from Alvin Dark Avenue to Nicholson Drive. Detour Brightside Drive to Alvin Dark Avenue. — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) November 29, 2021

During the months-long construction process, the intersection of Bob Petit Boulevard and Nicholson Drive will remain completely closed to both cars and pedestrians.

Officials expect the entire project to be completed by the late summer of 2022.

