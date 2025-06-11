80°
Latest Weather Blog
Tiger fans cheer on LSU baseball as they head to Omaha for the College World Series
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is off to Omaha and fans went out to Alex Box Stadium Wednesday morning to cheer them on as they loaded the busses for the airport.
The Tigers are taking their second trip to the College World Series in the last three years, and it's their 20th appearance all time.
For the first time since 1957, no team in the College World Series is making a back-to-back appearance. None of the teams that competed in Omaha in 2024 made it there this time around.
LSU arrived Omaha later Wednesday afternoon and will start practice on Thursday afternoon.
Trending News
They are set to face Arkansas in their first game of the College World Series on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TREE CAR FIRE CENTRAL
-
10 Chinese women detained in ICE raid of Baton Rouge massage parlors
-
Interfaith partners, advocates gather for reflection on toughening immigration legislation
-
Float builders create ultimate LSU display to celebrate Tigers heading to Omaha...
-
Suspect in drive-by murder of 8-year-old, other shootings arrested in BR educator's...