Latest Weather Blog
Tickets go on sale this week for Baton Rouge's 3-game hockey series
BATON ROUGE - Tickets go on sale later this week for a three-game exhibition series that will gauge the capital area's interest in a fully fledged hockey team.
The Raising Cane's River Center announced that fans can reserve seats through Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices range from $10-20 for each game, with the first scheduled for Dec. 8.
-Mississippi Sea Wolves v. Carolina Thunderbirds will take place on Dec. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m.
CST.
-Mississippi Sea Wolves v. Port Huron Prowlers will take place on Dec. 15, 2022, at 7 p.m.
CST, and Jan. 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. CST.
“We are excited to be here,” Port Huron Prowlers Owner Barry Soskin said. “Baton Rouge is the perfect location for our hard-hitting, old fashioned and family friendly hockey at an affordable price.”
Trending News
Representatives with the Federal Prospects Hockey League said the interest in the three games will dictate whether Baton Rouge gets its own team in the near future.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans rapper Mystikal booked in Ascension Parish for first-degree rape
-
Central police officers clock man going 144 mph on motorcycle
-
Prices at the pump seeing small decline; drivers eager to see continuous...
-
Baton Rouge volunteers head to Kentucky for flood relief
-
Federally funded program could help lower electric bills in capital area
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West