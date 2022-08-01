90°
Tickets go on sale this week for Baton Rouge's 3-game hockey series

Monday, August 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Tickets go on sale later this week for a three-game exhibition series that will gauge the capital area's interest in a fully fledged hockey team.

The Raising Cane's River Center announced that fans can reserve seats through Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices range from $10-20 for each game, with the first scheduled for Dec. 8. 

-Mississippi Sea Wolves v. Carolina Thunderbirds will take place on Dec. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m.
CST.

-Mississippi Sea Wolves v. Port Huron Prowlers will take place on Dec. 15, 2022, at 7 p.m.
CST, and Jan. 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. CST.

“We are excited to be here,” Port Huron Prowlers Owner Barry Soskin said. “Baton Rouge is the perfect location for our hard-hitting, old fashioned and family friendly hockey at an affordable price.”

Representatives with the Federal Prospects Hockey League said the interest in the three games will dictate whether Baton Rouge gets its own team in the near future. 

