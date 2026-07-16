THURSDAY HEALTH REPORT: Older adults face higher dehydration risk in summer heat, doctor warns

Older adults face a higher risk of dehydration during summer heat, and there are a few key reasons why.

As the body ages, it holds less total water, which means there is less to lose before dehydration sets in. The body also has a harder time regulating temperature.

"What happens as you get older, the amount of total body water in your body actually goes down. That means you don't have as much water to lose. So, if you're sweating, you know in a high temperature area and not drinking regularly, you're more likely to get dehydrated more quickly. The other thing, as you get older, the body has a harder time regulating its temperature," Dr. Ronan Factora said.

Certain medications can also play a role. Some blood pressure medications, for example, can make it harder for the body to regulate temperature and recognize thirst.

To help prevent dehydration, experts say older adults should drink plenty of water throughout the day and take breaks from the heat when possible.

It is also worth watching for warning signs like decreased urination or dark-colored urine.