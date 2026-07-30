THURSDAY HEALTH REPORT: Caffeine in kids linked to ER visits, seizures and sleep issues, CDC warns

More than 60 percent of kids consume caffeine on a given day, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also found that the older kids got, the more caffeine they consumed.

For younger kids, sweet bakery products were the most common source of caffeine, followed by flavored milk, candy and soda. For older kids, soda was the most common source, followed by tea and coffee.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that kids less than 12 consume no caffeine at all. For those more than 12, the recommended limit is 100 milligrams per day, which is about one cup of coffee.

Doctors warn that energy drinks often contain much higher doses of caffeine along with a lot of added sugar. That combination can lead to sleep issues, dehydration, and, at higher doses, more serious outcomes like panic attacks and seizures.

Over the past few years, both emergency rooms and poison centers have seen an increase in kids overdosing on caffeine, which leads to thousands of ER visits among kids every year.

Doctors say parents should always read the label and keep energy drinks away from kids entirely.