Thursday AM Forecast: Typical summertime pattern takes hold of Capital Area

The weather through this 4th of July weekend will be very typical for early July standards. That means expect hot and humid conditions with storms popping during the PM hours.

Today & Tonight: It will be clear and quiet to start off your Thursday morning. Early sunshine will cause temperatures to rapidly rise, and eventually reach the mid-90s. High humidity will send our heat index well into the triple digits, so get ready to sweat once again. Storm development is likely this afternoon, but not everyone will get wet. A 50% coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected, meaning a decent chunk of us will stay dry. Overnight, skies will clear out, with lows in the mid-70s.





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Up Next: Although there will be varying storm coverage through this holiday weekend, the general weather pattern will be the same. Expect hot and humid conditions at first, with storms popping each and every afternoon. Friday will likely feature the least amount of PM storms, with coverage ramping up into the weekend. If you have 4th of July plans, there will be storms to dodge in the afternoon and evening, but these should fizzle out after sunset. This typical summer pattern will carry well into next week. Temperature wise, highs will top out in the mid-90s through Saturday, and the lower 90s Sunday into next week.

WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi: If you are planning to head out to the Capital Area’s largest fireworks display on Saturday night, the weather looks cooperative! Any afternoon showers will fizzle out right as the sun goes down. It will still feel very warm and humid, as usual for early July.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

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