Tornado Watch issued for Southwest Mississippi

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 5 pm Thursday.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. For more on tornadoes and how to stay safe, CLICK HERE.

Make sure you have a way to receive warning information through this evening. Storms could be on the stronger side.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A cold front will come through today and spark up the rest of the moisture. There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe storms on Thursday for all of the WBRZ viewing area. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds and we can’t rule out a spin up tornado. The window of opportunity for severe weather is from about 9am-4pm tonight. Storms will begin to clear after sunset, but we won’t completely dry out until after midnight. Rainfall totals for the week are expected to be about 1 inch across all of south Louisiana. There may be isolated higher amounts, but overall rainfall is expected to be manageable.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through Thursday night. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: Into the weekend temperatures will fall into the 30s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be sunny and highs will be in the mid-50s. Saturday morning will start out in the mid-30s and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks mostly sunny too with temperatures warmer, in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

