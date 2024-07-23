Three victims come forward after former officer, volunteer firefighter arrested for raping a child

NEW ROADS — More victims may come forward after a former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter was jailed for raping a child, Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said Tuesday.

"Sometimes you think you know somebody, and then there's another side of a person that you don't know that comes out later," Thibodeaux said.

Kedreyon Williams, 29, was arrested Friday on a number of charges. Williams had previously been a part-time police officer in New Roads and a volunteer firefighter with Pointe Coupee Fire District 5. Deputies were asked to take over the case because of Williams' previous role as a police officer.

"You don't want a department to investigate their own personnel, even if they were on a part-time basis," Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux says there are at least three victims under the age of 13.

"Not a good day for Pointe Coupee, there's no winner in this situation," Thibodeaux said. "There's possibly three victims, so it's not a winning situation for anybody."

Williams was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center for first-degree rape of a victim under 13, first-degree rape while armed with a dangerous weapon, indecent behavior with a juvenile and pornography involving a juvenile.

Thibodeaux says he knew Williams from his kids' high school, and was shocked when investigators received the case.

"We thought he was a very nice person — and he was — but maybe he had something going on inside that nobody knew about," said Thibodeaux.

Williams was booked on a bond of $2.5 million.

New Roads Police Chief Cedrick Epps said Williams had not been employed by his agency since he took over in March 2024. He said Monday that Williams had been a part-time officer at the agency from October 2017 to May 2019.

Pointe Coupee Fire District 5 Chief Pedro Leonard said Williams has not been with the department as of a month ago, after he stopped showing up.