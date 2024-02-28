68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three shot on West Roosevelt Street, injuries considered non-life threatening

Wednesday, February 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot on West Roosevelt Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a call at around 1:22 p.m. Two men and one woman were transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects or motive at this time. This incident is under investigation.

