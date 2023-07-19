96°
Latest Weather Blog
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - State troopers say three people were ejected from their vehicle after it careened into a tree late Tuesday night, leaving one of the occupants dead.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on LA 441, just north of I-12. According to State Police, the victims were riding in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle when the car went off-road at a curve and went into the tree line.
Upon hitting the tree, all three occupants were launched from the car.
One of them, 22-year-old James Ard, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators have not yet determined who was driving the car or what caused the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. legislature overrides veto of HB 648, bans gender-affirming procedures on children
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
Caretaker accused of swindling wealthy family enters not guilty pleas in court
-
After arrest in boyfriend's murder, woman allegedly confesses to killing another lover