Three men arrested for theft of two boats after joyriding near Maurapas

LIVINGSTON — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested three men for allegedly stealing boats and motors in Livingston Parish.

Triton Bercegeay, Keegan Perkins and Dawson Landry, all 18, were booked earlier this month on two counts of theft.

The trio reportedly were frogging early morning on Feb. 24 when they stole a 18-foot bass boat with a 150 horsepower motor from a home on the Chinquapin Canal near Maurapas. They then rode around in the stolen boat until they found another boat, which they proceeded to tow to their trailer. After they reached their trailer, they abandoned the bass boat.

Later that morning, a neighbor reportedly found the drifting bass boat, recovered it and returned it to the owner.

Bercegeay and Perkins then reportedly dropped Landry off and took took the stolen aluminum boat to New River Canal in Ascension Parish. The two men then reportedly gutted the motor, running lights, fuel tank and jack plate from the boat and let it drift in the canal. A neighbor found the drifting vessel on the morning of Feb. 25 and called the authorities.

After being questioned, the trio admitted the theft. Bercegeay also admitted to harvesting a deer in Ascension Parish in December 2023 without a deer license.

Bercegeay was arrested March 7, with Perkins and Landry arrested the next day. They face up to a $10,000 fine and 10 years in jail.