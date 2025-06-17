Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Slidell; one was out on bond for 2024 drug arrest

SLIDELL — A Slidell man who was out on bond for drug charges was arrested alongside two accomplices for allegedly selling drugs across St. Tammany Parish.

Deputies with the parish sheriff's office said they arrested 35-year-old William Perry on June 9 after raiding homes in Slidell and Abita Springs where they seized more than 250 grams of fentanyl pills and powder, 110 grams of marijuana, cocaine, illegally possessed lorazepam, a "Draco" AK-style rifle and $822.

Perry was arrested in October 2024 after allegedly leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Slidell. He was booked for reckless driving, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of marijuana and possession of crack cocaine before being released on bond.

Perry was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for drug possession and distribution as well as gun charges.

Two other people from Abita Springs — 32-year-old Brishad Johnson and 36-year-old Stephanie Badeaux — were also arrested on drug and gun charges.