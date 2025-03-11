Three accused of stealing bleach and alcohol from retail stores in Livingston taken into custody

LVININGSTON — Three people were taken into custody on Tuesday after stealing cleaning supplies and alcohol from major retail stores in Livingston Parish, according to deputies.

Deputies said Jernita Williams, 43; Jahmal Narcisse, 31; and Kenderrick Lamb, 33; stole bleach, laundry detergent and pods, alcohol, cards and socks from Walmart and Academy Sports and Outdoors.

All suspects will be charged with one felony count of organized retail theft and one misdemeanor count of organized retail theft, the deputies said. More charges are possible.