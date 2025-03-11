63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three accused of stealing bleach and alcohol from retail stores in Livingston taken into custody

3 hours 33 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 6:15 PM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

LVININGSTON — Three people were taken into custody on Tuesday after stealing cleaning supplies and alcohol from major retail stores in Livingston Parish, according to deputies.

Deputies said Jernita Williams, 43; Jahmal Narcisse, 31; and Kenderrick Lamb, 33; stole bleach, laundry detergent and pods, alcohol, cards and socks from Walmart and Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Trending News

All suspects will be charged with one felony count of organized retail theft and one misdemeanor count of organized retail theft, the deputies said. More charges are possible.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days