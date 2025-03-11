63°
Latest Weather Blog
Three accused of stealing bleach and alcohol from retail stores in Livingston taken into custody
LVININGSTON — Three people were taken into custody on Tuesday after stealing cleaning supplies and alcohol from major retail stores in Livingston Parish, according to deputies.
Deputies said Jernita Williams, 43; Jahmal Narcisse, 31; and Kenderrick Lamb, 33; stole bleach, laundry detergent and pods, alcohol, cards and socks from Walmart and Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Trending News
All suspects will be charged with one felony count of organized retail theft and one misdemeanor count of organized retail theft, the deputies said. More charges are possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-wheeler hauling garbage overturns in roundabout off Walker exit
-
2une In Previews: Cover the Cruiser to raise money for Louisiana Special...
-
State increases amount of black bear tags during second year of allowed...
-
Work release inmate who left job site back in custody
-
One person seriously injured in shooting along North Donmoor Avenue