Thousands in Wilkinson County still without power after Sunday storms; Capital region's power restored

WOODVILLE — More than 6,000 people were without power in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, on Monday morning, the county office for homeland security and emergency preparedness told WBRZ.

According to parish officials, the outage started Sunday evening and, at its peak, left 4,500 Entergy customers and 2,000 Southwest Electric customers without power. By Monday morning around 11:30 a.m., 1,970 Entergy customers didn't have power and 1,988 Southwest customers were in the dark.

Power is set to return to the area around noon, officials added.

In Louisiana, power has mostly been restored following Sunday storms that left thousands without power in the Capital area. In East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes, more than 16,000 people were without power.

Now, just shy of 2,000 outages were reported statewide.