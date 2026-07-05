'This is something I can't believe:' Centreville residents still in shock after deadly shooting

CENTREVILLE, Miss. - Authorities are investigating a mass shooting that left two people dead and injured several others early this morning in Wilkinson County, Mississippi.

In total, nine people were shot. The two killed were males. Three victims were transported to an out-of-area trauma center for additional treatment, and four people were treated and released from the hospital.

It occurred near the Orchard Cafe, which residents say is a popular spot in town. The cafe's owner, Terral McDonald, said his business was closed at the time and that he heard about what happened from friends.

"Somebody called me and said, 'Hey, have you walked around your building?' I said 'no, why? What's going on?' They said, 'Man, just walk around your building. They had a party across the street, and they had some people in your parking lot, and they were shooting,;" McDonald said.

Multiple Centreville residents also said there was a party going on across the street from the cafe. WBRZ asked the Centreville police about this. It said it could not share anything else at the time, as everything is still under investigation.

At the cafe, several windows, some doors, and even parts of the walls had bullet holes in them on Saturday.

"On the front part of my driveway, I saw that it looked like blood. I thought maybe it was like transmission fluid or something like that, but it was blood in two different spots," McDonald said.

McDonald said his business plans to reopen on Tuesday, and the community has been offering to help him.

"I'm fine, my building can be repaired. I'll try to get somebody to come out and give some estimates and go from there and see what it's all going to cost. The most important thing is the families that lost their lives, the family that was affected, just asking that you guys pray for them," McDonald said.

Harry Collins, a former law enforcement officer, told WBRZ that shootings like these are happening far too often.

"This is something I can't believe is happening in a small town like the town of Centreville. I would say to the young people, get god in your life and stop all this killing. It's unnecessary. You take a life, you can't give one," Collins said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims yet. There is also currently no word on any suspects or motives.