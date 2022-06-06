81°
Latest Weather Blog
Third suspect arrested in Donaldsonville shooting
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies have arrested three men tied to a shooting that happened in Ascension Parish back in April.
Authorities responded to reported gunfire April 16 on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville. On the scene was a man with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jeffery Johnson III, the third known suspect tied to the case, was booked on several charges Monday night including attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Late last month, deputies arrested Jeffery Johnson II, 43, and Cavell Scieneaux, 34, on several charges including attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police Colonel orders personnel not to destroy evidence tied to whistleblower's...
-
WATCH: Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down...
-
Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down roads...
-
LSU fans excited by upward trending baseball team
-
Rising gas prices affecting travel plans and businesses