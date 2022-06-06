Third suspect arrested in Donaldsonville shooting

Cavell Scieneaux, Jeffery Johnson III, Jeffery Johnson II

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies have arrested three men tied to a shooting that happened in Ascension Parish back in April.

Authorities responded to reported gunfire April 16 on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville. On the scene was a man with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jeffery Johnson III, the third known suspect tied to the case, was booked on several charges Monday night including attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Late last month, deputies arrested Jeffery Johnson II, 43, and Cavell Scieneaux, 34, on several charges including attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.