67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Third suspect arrested in connection to December death of Southern student at Cadence apartment complex

1 hour 21 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, January 07 2026 Jan 7, 2026 January 07, 2026 6:39 AM January 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A third person allegedly connected to the murder of a Southern University student at a Scenic Highway apartment complex has been arrested.

Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday that they arrested 31-year-old Michael Coleman Jr. for his alleged involvement in the death of 21-year-old Donovan Pugh in December 2025. Coleman, who was in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an unrelated charge, is accused of first-degree murder, home invasion and armed robbery in connection with Pugh's death. 

BRPD previously arrested 21-year-old Quen'Braylon Dunn and 20-year-old Zion Buck for their connection to Pugh's death after a home invasion at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex.

Coleman has a criminal record including drug dealing, domestic abuse child endangerment, illegal carrying of weapons and resisting arrest. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days