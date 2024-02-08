55°
Thibodaux Police arrests teenager for terrorizing, making threats to E.D. White students
THIBODAUX - Police arrested a teenager on charges of terrorizing after he allegedly made threats to other students at E.D. White High School Tuesday.
According to police, officers responded to threats of violence to students at the school via Snapchat. While no specific threat was made to the school at large, several juvenile students received threating messages of both text and pictures.
Xavier Smith, 18, was arrested in Venice, Louisiana after the Plaquemine Parish Sheriff's Office S.W.A.T. team took him into custody. Smith has a bond set at $250,000.00, and the incident remains under investigation. Further charges regarding this incident are not being ruled out.
