The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials announce victory celebration at Alex Box

BATON ROUGE - After a whirlwind weekend that ended with the Tigers' eighth national baseball title, LSU invited fans to welcome the team home this week!

The Tigers touched down in Baton Rouge just before 2 p.m. on Monday and a National Championship Celebration will be held in Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

WATCH THE TIGERS RETURN TO ALEX BOX STADIUM:

WATCH THE TIGERS LAND IN BATON ROUGE FROM OMAHA:

WBRZ will provide coverage of the event for anyone unable to make it.

Look forward to welcoming back your championship Tigers!