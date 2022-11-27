The San Francisco 49ers shut-out the New Orleans Saints 13-0

Courtesy: New Orleans Saints

SANTA CLARA, CA - The San Francisco 49ers dominated the New Orleans Saints on Sunday 13-0. New Orleans had 5 trips inside the 40 yard line, and came away with 0 points.

Running back Alvin Kamara had two costly fumbles, one on the opening drive that lead to 3 49ers points, then in the 4th quarter on the 2 yard line.

This is the first time the Saints have been shut out since 2002. That is 332 straight games. Andy Dalton had 204 yards through the air. Chris Olave lead the team with 62 yards receiving.

New Orleans now falls to 4-8 on the season, 1.5 games back of first place in the NFC South. The Saints will travel to Tampa Bay next week to face the Bucs.