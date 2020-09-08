72°
Texas teen arrested for homemade clock to move to Qatar
DALLAS - The family of a 14-year-old Muslim student from Texas who was arrested after a homemade clock he brought to school was mistaken for a possible bomb has announced they're moving to the Middle East for him to attend school there.
Ahmed Mohamed's family said in a statement Tuesday they've accepted a foundation's offer to pay for his high school and college in Doha, Qatar. He recently visited the country as part of a whirlwind month that included a visit to the White House on Monday.
Before boarding a plane from Washington back home to Texas, Ahmed's father, Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed, told The Dallas Morning News that, "we are going to move to a plan where my kids can study and learn, and all of them being accepted by that country."
