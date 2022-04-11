Tennessee Powerball winners plan to keep working

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee couple that won a share of the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot says they plan to return to their jobs after winning the mammoth prize.



John and Lisa Robinson said they plan to pay off the mortgage on their small house in Munford, Tennessee, pay off their daughter Tiffany's student loans and go back to work.



When an incredulous news reporter asked why return to work, Lisa Robinson replied, "Why not?" Her husband added, "That's what we've done all our lives."



The Robinsons appeared with their dog at a news conference Friday at the Tennessee lottery headquarters after their winning ticket was verified by lottery officials. The couple's lump sum payout is about $327 million.