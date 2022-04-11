72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tennessee Powerball winners plan to keep working

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 15 2016 Jan 15, 2016 January 15, 2016 3:31 PM January 15, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

Trending News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee couple that won a share of the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot says they plan to return to their jobs after winning the mammoth prize.

John and Lisa Robinson said they plan to pay off the mortgage on their small house in Munford, Tennessee, pay off their daughter Tiffany's student loans and go back to work.

When an incredulous news reporter asked why return to work, Lisa Robinson replied, "Why not?" Her husband added, "That's what we've done all our lives."

The Robinsons appeared with their dog at a news conference Friday at the Tennessee lottery headquarters after their winning ticket was verified by lottery officials. The couple's lump sum payout is about $327 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days