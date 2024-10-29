Teenager killed in shooting was allegedly involved in string of vehicle burglaries with the people who shot him

CHAUVIN - A 14-year-old is dead after seemingly being shot and killed by the people he allegedly committed a string of vehicle burglaries with.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a neighborhood in Chauvin Friday when a resident found the body of the teenager in a wooded area.

Detectives said they connected the victim to a string of vehicle burglaries that happened in the area the previous Wednesday and Thursday nights. The victim was with two other suspects, who detectives were able to locate and question.

During the questioning, deputies said one of the suspects, both of whom are also juveniles, admitted to shooting and killing the victim.

The two juveniles were arrested for second-degree murder. Their identities and the identity of the victim were not released.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly since learning of the incident, and we are striving to bring a quick resolution to this extremely tragic event," said Terrebonne Sheriff Timothy Soignet. "As always, we ask for privacy for the family and friends of the victims, and patience from the community as we continue to investigate this complex case. We will not stop until we bring justice to those affected in this heinous act of violence.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the TPSO at (985) 876-2500.