83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager already in custody faces murder charge for fatal March shooting that left 23-year-old dead

2 hours 36 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2024 Sep 26, 2024 September 26, 2024 9:22 AM September 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A teenager already in custody faces additional charges for a fatal shooting that happened in March and left a 23-year-old man dead

The shooting happened on Mar. 23 at Geronimo Street Park. Troy Williams, 23, was found dead at the site with multiple gunshot wounds. 

After a months-long investigation, police identified a 16-year-old suspect in the shooting. The teenager, who was already in custody at Ryan Detention Center for separate charges, now faces a second-degree murder charge for the shooting. 

Trending News

Police did not identify the teenager or give a motive for the shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days