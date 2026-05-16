Teen killed in fatal crash in East Feliciana Parish

SLAUGHTER — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on La. 958 in East Feliciana Parish on Friday evening that killed a 16-year-old.

According to troopers, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner traveling north traveled off the right side of the roadway while approaching a left curve in the road. Detectives said the driver, a 16-year-old from Clinton, then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to drive off the left side of the roadway before overturning.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, 16-year-old Murphy Andes of Clinton, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.