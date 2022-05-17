84°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen finds parents dead at Maringouin home Tuesday, possible murder-suicide
MARINGOUIN - Deputies are investigating a couple killed Tuesday afternoon.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the couple's child found their parents dead around 3:45 Tuesday.
"Some children had entered their mom and dad's home and discovered that they had been killed," Sheriff Stassi said. "We're in the early stages of the investigation, but we're going to get to the bottom of this."
The sheriff's office said they do not have a clear motive, but believe it was a murder-suicide.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teachers union leaders meet at capital; demand more pay and resources
-
Outgunned with fire power, law enforcement dealing with dangerous criminals on the...
-
Deputies learned of molestation allegations while on disturbance call at Tiki Tubing...
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
Only in Louisiana: Alligator disrupts exams at high school
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB