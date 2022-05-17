Teen finds parents dead at Maringouin home Tuesday, possible murder-suicide

MARINGOUIN - Deputies are investigating a couple killed Tuesday afternoon.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the couple's child found their parents dead around 3:45 Tuesday.

"Some children had entered their mom and dad's home and discovered that they had been killed," Sheriff Stassi said. "We're in the early stages of the investigation, but we're going to get to the bottom of this."

The sheriff's office said they do not have a clear motive, but believe it was a murder-suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.