Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people, including two children ages 3 and 6, were shot Thursday night outside a house in Baton Rouge.
The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. on S. 17th Street near Spain Street.
Police confirmed Wednesday that the two children, along with a 19-year-old, were taken to a hospital. All three reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
There is currently no word on a potential motive or possible suspects.
