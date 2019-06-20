88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night

Friday, May 31 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three people, including two children ages 3 and 6, were shot Thursday night outside a house in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. on S. 17th Street near Spain Street.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the two children, along with a 19-year-old, were taken to a hospital. All three reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no word on a potential motive or possible suspects.

