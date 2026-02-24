TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

33°
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
6a: Off ramp blocked due to accident in Capitol on I-110 NB off-ramp to Hwy 73/Government St/Exit 1A;CLEARED
6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on College Dr at S Foster Dr
6:45a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB after Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B
Officials holding Mickens Road project open-house this evening in North Baton Rouge
3 people arrested on burglary charges after allegedly stealing wire, boat equipment...
BBC and host apologize after racial slur shouted during BAFTA awards by...
State senator proposes bill to name Pointe Coupee Parish highway after Ernest...
Fire crews respond to house fire on Shelley Street in Baton Rouge