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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Stalled semi on I-10 eastbound at Perkins Road causes delays to Mississippi River Bridge

1 hour 54 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 6:54 AM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A stalled semi-truck caused delays by blocking the right lane of I-10 eastbound at Perkins Road on Thursday. 

The lane blockage was first reported around 6:12 a.m. By 8:15 a.m., the road blockage was cleared.

Traffic along I-10 eastbound was delayed to the Mississippi River Bridge, where another stalled vehicle reported at 6:47 a.m. was causing additional delays on I-10 westbound. This blockage has since been cleared.

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