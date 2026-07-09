TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Stalled semi on I-10 eastbound at Perkins Road causes delays to Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - A stalled semi-truck caused delays by blocking the right lane of I-10 eastbound at Perkins Road on Thursday.

The lane blockage was first reported around 6:12 a.m. By 8:15 a.m., the road blockage was cleared.

Traffic along I-10 eastbound was delayed to the Mississippi River Bridge, where another stalled vehicle reported at 6:47 a.m. was causing additional delays on I-10 westbound. This blockage has since been cleared.