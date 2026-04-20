73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on I-10 Westbound in St. Martin Parish due to 18-wheeler crash

1 hour 29 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 12:19 PM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BUTTE LA ROSE — The right lane is shut down on I-10 westbound just after the Butte La Rose exit due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to Louisiana State Police.

Trending News

Around 10:30 Monday morning, LSP said the closure would last about three hours. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days