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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on I-10 Westbound in St. Martin Parish due to 18-wheeler crash
BUTTE LA ROSE — The right lane is shut down on I-10 westbound just after the Butte La Rose exit due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to Louisiana State Police.
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Around 10:30 Monday morning, LSP said the closure would last about three hours.
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